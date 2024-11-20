I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar admits to having 'a lot of guilt' over Irrfan Khan's demise and Abhishek Bachchan replacing him; 'I don't know...'

Shoojit Sircar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan. While promoting the film, he shared his feelings of guilt over Irrfan Khan’s passing and how Abhishek is stepping into a role that feels like a replacement, expressing uncertainty about how to come to terms with it.

In an interview with India Today, Shoojit Sircar opened up about the deep sense of loss he feels following the death of his close friend, Irrfan Khan. Shoojit expressed that despite time passing, the guilt of losing Irrfan still lingers, and he struggles to come to terms with it.

He said, "I still haven't been able to overcome Irrfan's death. There's a lot of guilt, which completely takes over, and I don't know how to solve it."

The filmmaker shared how irreplaceable Irrfan was in both his life and work and added that they were meant to collaborate on I Want To Talk. To cope, he keeps in touch with Irrfan’s family, Babil and Sutapa, with Babil even joining their next project. He also reflected on the immense challenge of reconciling with the fact that his friend is no longer around.

Shoojit further revealed that he had Irrfan Khan in mind while writing the script for I Want To Talk. Reflecting on the loss, he shared that he told Abhishek Bachchan about this connection.

He mentioned how, despite Irrfan's absence, Abhishek Bachchan has stepped in to bring the vision to life, promising to give his best for both Irrfan and Shoojit. While the actor has honored the role, he acknowledged that no one could truly replace the irreplaceable Irrfan.

Shoojit Sircar shared that while Abhishek gave a remarkable performance in I Want To Talk, he couldn't help but see traces of Irrfan Khan in his portrayal. He praised the actor's ability to bring a unique purity to the role, particularly through his eyes, which reminded him of Irrfan’s special quality.

The I Want To Talk director expressed that this connection would become evident once viewers see the film. Reflecting on his process, the director also mentioned that making films helps him heal, bringing calm and deeper understanding, ultimately making him a better person.

Meanwhile, I Want To Talk features a talented ensemble cast led by Abhishek Bachchan, with Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever playing key roles.

The screenplay and dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah, while the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Set for release on November 22, 2024, this gripping drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling performances and powerful storytelling.

