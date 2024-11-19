Moon Moon Sen's husband, Riya and Raima Sen's dad, Bharat Dev Varma passes away in Kolkata

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and father of actresses Raima and Riya Sen, passed away at his Kolkata home on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). According to ANI, Bharat's health declined rapidly, prompting his family to call for an ambulance from a hospital in the Dhakuria area. Unfortunately, he passed away before the ambulance could arrive.

Bharat was a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess from Cooch Behar and the older sister of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the sole daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

In 1978, Bharat Dev Varma wed Moon Moon Sen, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema. Moon Moon, who also has royal heritage, is the daughter of legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, a wealthy businessman from Kolkata.

Her family had deep ties to Tripura’s royal legacy, as her great-grandfather, Dinanath Sen, had served as the Diwan (Minister) to the Maharaja of Tripura.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her X account to express her grief. The tweet read, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories."

Advertisement

It continued, "He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me. After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respect to the departed and condolences to the family."

See here:

Moon Moon Sen's film career flourished after her marriage and the birth of her daughters. She made her acting debut in the film Andar Baahar, where her controversial role garnered much attention.

Throughout her career, she acted in over 60 films and 40 television series, receiving accolades, including the Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, have followed her path into Bollywood, each achieving success with multiple hit films.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan recalls her first visit to Kedarnath; Says ‘I was not even myself’