THROWBACK: When Salman Khan hilariously reacted to fan wanting him to play lead role in Dhoom 4; here's what he said

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Salman Khan has become one of the most popular superstars in Hindi cinema. While Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead in Dhoom 4, there was a time when the senior superstar was quizzed about starring in the upcoming YRF production. Salman had hilariously reacted to a fan wanting him to play the lead role in Dhoom 4. The Tiger 3 star noted that other Dhoom villains won't be able to catch him.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, a female fan expressed her wish to watch Salman Khan as a lead in Dhoom 4. Salman shared that he won't mind if he gets to play the lead in Yash Raj Films' production venture. The superstar narrated the possible script of Dhoom 4 in jest.

Talking about his hilarious version, Salman stated that a new villain has been introduced in the Dhoom franchise and Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra won't be able to catch him.

"They hire all the earlier Dhoom ke villains, John (Abraham), Hrithik (Roshan), Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan), dono Aamir (Khan) to catch me aur pakad nahin paate hain...In sabko bewakoof banake nikal jaata hoon main (They aren't able to capture me. I fool them all and escape)," the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor will play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. A source close to the development told us that producer Aditya Chopra feels that Ranbir is the "ideal" choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.

"The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise," the source said.

This is to note that the original star cast of Dhoom will not return to the series this time. As per the source, "two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4."

No director has been locked for Dhoom 4 as of now. The YRF is planning to confirm the filmmaker by mid-2025. The director will join the Dhoom 4 team in a recee and pre-production process. Dhoom 4 is expected to be on floors by either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

For the uninitiated, Dhoom, the original film from the franchise, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Rimi Sen. John Abraham was cast as the villain in the 2004 movie.

Dhoom 2, the sequel to Dhoom, was released in 2006. Abhishek, Uday, and Rimi reprised their roles. Bipasha Basu and Aishwarya Rai were also introduced in the franchise. Hrithik Roshan played the antagonist in it. Dhoom 3, the third installment of the franchise, starred the original stars, Abhishek and Uday. Katrina Kaif played a crucial role. Aamir, who was cast as a villain in Dhoom 3, had dual characters.

Coming back to Salman Khan, the superstar was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023. Salman will now be seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, the upcoming film will be released on Eid 2025.

Salman also has a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John this year.

