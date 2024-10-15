Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment under heavy security, bystanders prohibited to stop and take selfies; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Maharashtra’s former minister and late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s demise left the entire nation in shock. Siddique was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bandra on Saturday. Amid the investigation, if a new report is to be believed, Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment is now under heavy security, and bystanders are prohibited from stopping and taking selfies outside his residence.

According to a report by the Times of India, Salman Khan, who stays in the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, is being heavily guarded by police constables outside his residence after his close friend Baba Siddique’s assassination. The security outside his apartment has been tightened, and bystanders are not allowed to stop near the area and click selfies or record videos.

The report further suggests that the media professionals are not permitted to shoot near Khan's Galaxy Apartment. Meanwhile, a CCTV camera installed facing the road can record the movements outside the building.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is now provided with the Y+ security. The upgrade of the security comes in light of Baba Siddique's gruesome murder last week. Quoting sources, India Today reported that a police escort vehicle now accompanies the superstar alongside his car. A constable trained to use all weapons also guards Khan.

Salman, who shared a great bond with Baba Siddique, was among the celebrities who visited the Lilavati Hospital to meet his family. Siddique was brought to the hospital after being shot in the stomach and chest in the assailant attack on October 12. The political leader succumbed to injuries the same night.

While the investigation is still going on, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang recently claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. The gang cited Siddique's ties with Salman Khan in a Facebook post. For the uninitiated, the Bishnoi gang has been targeting the superstar for many years.

After the murder of Baba Siddique, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the police arrested two out of three assailants. While one attacker is from Uttar Pradesh, the second one hails from Haryana. The third assailant is on the run.

Apart from Salman, celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra also visited Lilavati Hospital after Siddique's demise.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

