In 2004, Aditya Chopra collaborated with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra on the Sanjay Gadhvi-directed Dhoom. The film introduced a new pattern of story-telling in the action space for the cinema-going audience in India, and John made a grey character look cool on the big screen. Two years later in 2006, the stakes went higher with Hrithik Roshan coming on board as the antagonist in Dhoom 2. The franchise continued to grow further with Aamir Khan in 2013, and ever since then, there has been constant chatter about the probable casting of Dhoom 4 in the media and the audiences.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dhoom 4 has actively entered the pre-production stage now at YRF under the supervision of Aditya Chopra. “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast in the lead role of Dhoom 4. “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy,” added the source.

While Ranbir will play the negative turn in Dhoom, none of the original actors will return as it’s a reboot in the literal sense. “Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema,” the source informed.

YRF is looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2025/early 2026, once Ranbir Kapoor wraps up shooting for Love And War and Ramayana 1 & 2. “Interestingly, Dhoom 4 will the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the actor is all excited to make his silver jubilee project special. He will follow up Dhoom 4 with Animal Park, thereby packing a solid punch this decade with an extraordinary line up,” the source concluded.

As for the director, YRF will lock a filmmaker by mid-2025, who will join the team into the extensive recce and pre-production process, to take the film on floors by 2025-end/early 2026. Interestingly, YRF is also looking to mount some of the biggest films of India in the coming 5 years with the likes of War 2, Alpha, Mardani 3, Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and Dhoom 4 under their kitty.

Ranbir is on the journey to secure the #1 spot by the end of this decade with Love And War, Ramayana Franchise, Dhoom 4, and Animal Park under his kitty. Talking of the Dhoom Franchise, the first installment is considered to be a cult and the makers followed it up with a blockbuster and all-time blockbuster in the form of Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

