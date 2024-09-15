THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam was disturbed by Kajol after watching Dilwale; said ‘Papa toot gaya’

Shah Rukh Khan shares a great equation with his kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. SRK frequently expresses affection for his children in public, be it through interviews, promotional events or on social media. Shah Rukh considers his elder son, Aryan as his "best friend", the superstar once said in an old clip. He often spends time with his daughter, Suhana and the little munchkin, AbRam. Speaking of the 11-year-old boy, he often watches his dad, SRK's movies. Back in 2015, Shah Rukh once revealed that AbRam was disturbed by Kajol after watching his film, Dilwale.

During the trailer launch of Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan recalled an anecdote of the time when his little son, AbRam watched Rohit Shetty's directorial in Hyderabad.

The Dilwale star reminisced that performing stunts for movies is quite difficult. Citing an action scene, King Khan shared that while he didn't perform the stunt, his character got injured at the end of the sequence in the film.

"He (AbRam) thought it's because of Kajol because wo bhi us scene mein hain. So woh usko dekh ke keh raha tha 'papa toot gaya'. He was very disturbed with her (AbRam believed that his dad was injured because of Kajol as she was also a part of the scene...)" SRK said back then.

"Uska mujhe maloom hai usko hamara milan achcha nahin lagraha. Usko lag raha hai agar Kajol ke sath aayega toh baap toot jaega, lekin picture achchi lagi use (I know how he might have disliked Raj and Meera's reunion. He felt that if his dad, SRK would share the screen space with Kajol, he would be injured)," he quipped.

Dilwale also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, and others played crucial roles in the 2015 film.

SRK and Kajol have also worked in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Karan Arjun.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside his daughter, actress Suhana in the upcoming film, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the full-fledged actioner also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

