THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam is fond of him for THIS reason and we absolutely agree with him

Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? There are only a few special times in a year when SRK shows up to his balcony, joined by his youngest son AbRam and it’s a sight to behold. But does the little munchkin understand why a sea of people stand outside his house just to catch a glimpse of his dad? Here’s what SRK had to say on this.

This conversation was initiated by SRK’s eldest son, Aryan Khan who asked AbRam whether he knew the reason why people wave to their dad. While the kiddo didn’t have an answer to this, Aryan again asked “You know what papa does?”, To this, AbRam was quick to reply innocently, “Yes, shooting”.

When Aryan again asked AbRam about their dad’s profession, AbRam knew SRK was an actor. Shah Rukh Khan further revealed that when Aryan eventually asked the baby whether he knew why people came to see him, AbRam cutely said, "Yes, because he is handsome.” Hearing this, Aryan had told SRK, "Papa, I think he knows what you are more or less. They keep joking with him.”

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan speaks loud and proud of AbRam including the fact that the little munchkin is also very fond of his dad and likes him a lot. “At this point in time in our house, everything is centered around Abram. He's sweet, I'm fortunate to have him,” he said in another interview revealing how AbRam once cutely asked about his illness and it melted his heart.

AbRam sweetly asked Khan, “Do you have a little fever?” and when the actor assured him he was okay, the baby went ‘nice’. I mean it’s a very small thing but doesn’t all of this hold a huge part in all of our lives? Seeing our babies grow in front of our eyes is as special a feeling as it is for celebrities.

Khan in another interview had stressed that AbRam enjoys his dad’s company and he’ll teach him ‘how to be the king’.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan welcomed AbRam on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy. Both of the couple’s other kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are exploring their early years in showbiz.

