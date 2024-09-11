THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he thinks of son Aryan as his ‘best friend’; ‘Really, I don't have many….’

Shah Rukh Khan is a global name and truly a family man. The actor balances his personal and professional lives very well. SRK has three children with his wife Gauri Khan and enjoys a great bond with them- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Here's revisiting the moment when the Jawan actor referred to Aryan as his best friend.

In a throwback viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playing with his kids in the workout area and talking about their close bond. The King of Bollywood said, “I don’t have many friends, so I think of Aryan Khan as my best friend. Really, I mean my best. I have four childhood friends. Maybe he is a little young, but I think of him as my best friend.”

Shah Rukh is seen in his clean-shaven look with flawless hair covering his forehead. The actor wore a black vest while playing with his kids. In the viral clip, the young Aryan is playfully fighting with his father, posing like a wrestler and knocking his dad with his little elbows.

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh's first child. Born in 1997, the popular star kid is gearing up to start his career in the film industry. However, Aryan is not following his father's footsteps of acting but he is exploring the other creative fields of filmmaking.

Reportedly, Aryan Khan is making his debut as a writer and director with a show tentatively titled Stardom. Backed by his father's home productions Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom stars new talents along with Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The show will also have many reputed film personalities in cameo roles.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is next gearing up for King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The action thriller will mark the big screen launch of his daughter, Suhana Khan. The actor also has two upcoming tentpole spy movies- Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs. Pathaan in his kitty.

The duo have previously lent their voices to Walt Disney Pictures’ popular animated movie characters, Mufasa and Simmba, in The Lion King. They will soon reunite for another shot at voice acting in its prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, is also making his debut with this film.

