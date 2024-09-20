THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan confirmed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship even before they were married

During an earlier appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan, known for his role in Baby John, accidentally revealed details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship while they were still dating. For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before getting married in April 2022.

During an earlier appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, KJo asked Varun in a rapid-fire round what he would do if he received a call from Ranbir Kapoor at 4 AM. Varun replied that it would be about a party, and he would invite him to his house. KJo then asked what he would do if Alia called, to which Varun responded that she would also be at the same party.

In a recent podcast, Ranbir Kapoor discussed his marriage to Bhatt and the complicated relationship he had with his late father, Rishi Kapoor. He emphasized that in a marriage, individuals often have to let go of certain aspects of their personalities. He noted that both he and Alia were making adjustments to create a harmonious living situation.

According to Ranbir, any marriage involves compromise, requiring sacrifices and adaptations, as it's unrealistic for two people to love each other exactly as they are. He shared these insights on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, highlighting the nuances that characterize their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The Vasan Bala directorial will hit theaters on October 11, 2024. Recently, Bhatt returned from Kashmir wrapping up the schedule of her spy movie Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. According to Bollywood Hungama reports, the movie will go on the floors starting next month.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. According to reports, Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting the first part of the two saga.

While, Dhawan on the work front is currently busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He is currently awaiting the release of his next Baby John. The highly anticipated movie will hit theaters around Christmas 2024.

