Alia Bhatt pens emotional post for Raha’s ‘g-pa’ Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday; Soni Razdan and Shaheen can't stop praising him

Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned a year older on September 20. The director-producer-screenwriter has added to the rich history of the Indian film industry with several national and international awards to his credit. Hence, his fans flooded the internet with well-wishes. Minutes ago, his wife Soni Razdan along with daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to shower him with big birthday love.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt shared two images with her father, Mahesh Bhatt. The first one showcases him looking at her Mehendi during her pre-wedding festivities. In the following picture, both of them are sitting next to each other, probably meditating together. Wishing him on behalf of her daughter Raha Kapoor and herself, Alia penned in the caption, “Sometimes all you gotta do in life is show up .. you always did and always do. Happy birthday pops/g-pa. there’s no one like you.”

Earlier today, actress Soni Razdan also showed the National Award-winning filmmaker with love on his big day. Calling him a ‘gorgeous man’, and dropping multiple images from the archives, the Tanaav actress wrote, “From the boy I never knew to the gorgeous man I do …. Happy Birthday sweetheart. I wish you many more … can’t imagine life without you in it.”

They were followed by Mahesh and Soni’s other daughter Shaheen Bhatt who heaped praise on her father on his 76th birthday. Dropping two unseen photos with her daddy dearest, she stated, “Happy Birthday buddy boy. You’re my favourite person and you make everything better.”

Alia’s birthday post is proof of how proud she is to be his daughter. Well, the birthday boy feels the same way. Last year, when his daughter won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, he was beaming with pride and happiness. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Mahesh expressed, “Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra and is busy shooting for Alpha.

