Alia Bhatt admits she struggled with body image issues after becoming an actor; ‘My friends would say...'

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and has since consistently excelled in every role. Known for reinventing herself for each character, Bhatt recently opened up about her struggles with body image issues after becoming an actor. The Jigra actress shared that no matter how much weight she lost, she still grappled with the issue. Bhatt also shared that her friends would often advise her to follow a diet, but she continued to face challenges with her self-image.

In a conversation with Allure Magazine, Alia Bhatt reflected on her journey from her early days in the film industry. She described herself as a chubby, content child who had no issues with her appearance then. However, she admitted that her perspective changed once she entered acting. Bhatt revealed that she has since struggled with body image issues despite losing weight. "I have struggled with body-image issues since then. No matter how much weight I lost, I always struggled. My friends would say, ‘Alia, you need to stop dieting. Just be calm, live a little, eat some food.’ And I used to be like, Once a fat kid, always a fat kid. I used to say that in my head, no matter how much weight I lost".

During her pregnancy, Bhatt experienced a shift in her perspective. She mentioned that she developed a deep respect for her body and was fascinated by its capabilities. This realization made her understand that despite being in the industry, she would no longer be critical of her appearance or concerned about extra weight or a bloated belly.

In an old panel discussion for We The Women Global Townhall, Alia shared her experiences with body image issues. The Alpha actress revealed that being in the spotlight has affected her mental health, explaining that she has been particularly critical of herself regarding her diet, weight, and appearance due to constant camera exposure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Jigra next. Bhatt also has Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in her kitty.

