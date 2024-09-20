Did you know Aamir Khan declined idea of Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? Here's why

Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza starrer Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na enjoys cult fan-following. While fans have been looking forward to Imran’s comeback, many also keep wondering about its sequel. Recently, film director Abbas Tyrewala revealed how Aamir Khan restrained him from making its sequel.

The 2008-release, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, has created a special place in the hearts of audiences. During a recent conversation on the YouTube channel of Cyrus Says, director Abbas Tyrewala revealed that a lot of young people requested him for the film’s sequel. He jokingly mentioned that if ever there is a sequel made, it should be named, "Jaane 2."

Further reflecting on the possibility of its sequel, the director recalled that shortly after Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, he came up with an idea. Abbas admitted that even he wasn’t sure if he was joking or not. He narrated his idea for the second part to Aamir Khan, which was immediately declined by him.

“I took it to Khan saab and I told him that the film starts with Jay and Aditi living separately. They are separated and Jay has an affair with Meghna. Aamir said, ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you. He said this is the stupidest thing,” he recalled with a laugh.

According to him, it made perfect sense because he opined that it is how life happens. He expressed his belief, stating that after all the romance, Aditi and Jai would be sick of each other and the latter would meet Meghna, and he would end it up with Aditi.

“So to me, Jay and Meghna had a scene and Jay and Aditi split up as a result and how they don’t split was supposed to be the story. Aamir said, ‘never refer to this movie again. Thank god you directed just one, never refer to it again’,” he recalled.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na narrates the story of two best friends, Jai and Aditi played by Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, not realizing they are in love. It is only after they find partners for each other, that they realize their feelings for each other.

