Ulajh Screening: Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya arrives, Rekha showers love on young actress; Arjun, Khushi twin in black

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ulajh, which will hit the screens on August 2, 2024. Ahead of the film's release, the makers organized a screening in Mumbai on Thursday. Janhvi's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, attended the screening of Ulajh, and visuals of him have caught our attention.

Apart from Shikhar, Janhvi's siblings, actors Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also came to support her film.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun and Khushi can be seen posing for pictures at the screening of Ulajh. The Kapoor siblings are twinning in black on the occasion. While Arjun opted for a black shirt and trousers, Khushi wore a black pantsuit and tied her hair in a bun.

The clip also features Shikhar making a stylish entry at the screening. He moves quickly inside without posing for pictures. Shikhar wore a blue silk shirt and paired it with blue denims.

Take a look at the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in style and posed for paparazzi at her screening. She also got clicked with her brother, Arjun, and sister, Khushi. The young actress looked cute in a white dress and had an open-haired look.

Here are the videos in discussion:

Apart from them, veteran actress Rekha was also spotted at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh. Rekha looked stunning in a pastel orange saree at the event. The Umrao Jaan actress opted for a gajra in her bun.

Rekha posed for pictures with Janhvi at the screening and showered love on her. The senior actress shared a warm hug with the Ulajh star.

Celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Sayami Kher also attended the screening of Ulajh.

Janhvi earlier told Pinkvilla that her character, Suhana, has a large graph in the movie Ulajh. The actress stated that she isn't always serious in the spy thriller; the character also has fun in the film.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaih, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

