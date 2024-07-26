EXCLUSIVE: Ulajh actress Janhvi Kapoor wants to make audience ‘laugh’ with her roles; says ‘Bahot rona-dhona ho gaya’

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018, is now gearing up for the spy thriller film, Ulajh. Janhvi has been choosing her scripts wisely and her six-year-long filmography says it all.

Lately, the actress has proven her versatility with her roles, be it a drug dealer in Good Luck Jerry, a pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a part-time restaurant worker who gets locked up in a freezer in Mili or a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about picking 'acting-heavy' films in her career and what she has in mind for her future.

Janhvi Kapoor says she wanted to prove herself in her initial career

During a new episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor shared that the Ulajh actress has no idea as to why she chose the difficult path at the beginning of her career. Janhvi felt that the kind of work she was looking for, was different back then.

Janhvi said that she wanted to prove herself in the eyes of the audience. The Mili actress believed that the kind of stories which she wanted to reach the audience happened "organically".

The Ulajh actress shares the idea of her future roles

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about the idea of picking her future characters in films. Referring to her roles in movies like Good Luck Jerry, Bawaal, Mili, and Mr and Mrs Maahi, Janhvi shared that she has played a variety of meaty characters in the past. The actress added that she will now focus on commercial roles in her career ahead.

"Finally abhi mujhe aise lag raha hai ki bahot rona-dhona ho gaya, bahot fridge mein band hoke, dono kandhon ko dislocate karke, cricket khelke ho gaya abhi. Abhi main mazze karungi, main naachungi, gaaungi, hasaaungi logon ko (Now I feel that I have cried a lot, have been stuck in the fridge, have dislocated both shoulders and have played cricket. Now I will enjoy, I will dance, sing, will make the audience laugh),” she added.

Janhvi talks about her character graph in Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor, who is playing the role of an IFS officer, Suhana Bhatia in Ulajh, also shed light on her character from the upcoming film. Janhvi emphasized that her character has a large graph in the movie by saying that Suhana isn't always serious, she also has fun in the film.

Janhvi admitted to having liked Ulajh for this reason. The actress shared that she is playing this kind of character for the first time who has control and is not helpless.

The Ulajh star concluded by saying that on the big screen, female characters are often depicted as either helpless or ambitious women like her late mother, actress Sridevi's role in Laadla. The 27-year-old actress called her character from Ulajh a "good leveller".

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Janhvi Kapoor was also quizzed about taking a non-commercial route, to which the actress answered that she will now be seen in a "couple (movie)". Janhvi added that she is quite happy about it.

Janhvi said that a romantic comedy or a commercial entertainer "guarantees" more business, reach, and popularity.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh is scheduled to hit the screens on August 2 this year. The upcoming film also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaih, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in crucial roles.

Apart from Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty.

