Arjun Kapoor guards Malaika Arora from crowd as they attend event together after parting ways; WATCH

Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor decided to call it quits and end their loving relationship. But despite parting ways, the celebs haven’t stopped caring and being respectful to each other.

On July 26, they crossed paths at an event. In a viral clip, the Gunday actor can be seen protecting his ex-girlfriend from the crowd. Check it out!

Arjun Kapoor guards Malaika Arora from the crowd at an event

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood who stood by each other, come what may. After months of dating each other, the couple finally made their relationship Insta official and started dropping cute images with each other.

But sadly, a couple of months ago, the couple decided to call it quits and part ways respectfully. But on July 26, they met at a star-studded fashion event. In a video from the public event, Kapoor can be seen protecting the Chaiyya Chaiyya star as she made her way through the crowd into the venue.

Check out the video below:

Sources confirmed Pinkvilla about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup

Back in May 2024, several sources informed us that the beloved B-town couple had called it quits. A source exclusively confirmed us, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The informant further added that they had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. However, that didn’t mean there was any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other.

“Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” the source added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Singham Again while Malaika is busy with reality shows and brand endorsements.

