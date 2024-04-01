Vijay Varma gets showered with birthday flowers on April Fool's Day, Tamannaah calls it ‘Bloody brilliant’

Vijay Varma is known for his witty social media captions and intelligent humor. A couple of days ago, on March 29, the actor celebrated his 38th birthday. While he was showered with love from all across the world on his big day, it hasn't ceased to come his way even after days of the OG event. Varma recently shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting on his couch surrounded by bouquets, letters, and birthday cards.

Vijay Varma gets flooded with fans' love days after his birthday

Years after working in the industry and doing minor roles, Vijay Varma's talent was rewarded with the film Gully Boy. From there, he went on to lead several hits like Darlings and the recently released Murder Mubarak. The acclaimed actor recently celebrated his birthday surrounded by the love and affection of his loved ones and admirers. But it seems like the actor will have to move to a bigger house because he is being flooded with presents and birthday flowers from the people who love him.

Hours ago, on April Fool's Day, Varma took to Instagram and posted an image of himself lounging on his couch. The multiple flowers, birthday cards, and letters he received even days after his turning 38 are testimony to the affection he receives from his ardent fans. Sharing the image, the Dahaad actor penned, "Im having the best April फूल day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes, and fan cards."

Minutes after he dropped the photo, his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia took to the comments section and penned “Bloody Brilliant.” Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart on it while actor Divyenndu commented, “Happie B’day bud…have a funny one.”

Three days ago, on his birthday, the Mirzapur actor expressed gratitude for all the affection with a picture of himself. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the Birthday wishes and love! Feeling Immensely flattered and grateful.”

On the work front, the actor is working on a Tamil film titled Suriya43 and will be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq soon after.

