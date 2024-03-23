Vijay Varma REVEALS how his love story with Tamannaah Bhatia began: 'It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stand out as one of the most adored couples in tinsel town, and what sets them apart is their refreshing transparency about their relationship. From the outset, they've been unabashedly affectionate, often seen hand in hand, showcasing their love at various outings, events, and even at airports. Their genuine affection for each other serves as a beacon of couple goals for their fans.

Adding to the allure of their bond is their openness in expressing their admiration for one another. Recently, Vijay candidly shared insights into the origins of their love story during an interview.

Vijay Varma reveals he began dating Tamannaah Bhatia after wrapping up Lust Stories 2

Many believed that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia began their romantic journey during the filming of Lust Stories 2. However, Vijay recently clarified that their relationship didn't blossom during the shoot of the film. In an interaction with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor explained that while Lust Stories 2 played a role in bringing them together, their real-life love story unfolded later.

In an interaction with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor explained that while Lust Stories 2 played a role in bringing them together, their real-life love story unfolded later. He shared, "Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and only four people showed up.

Advertisement

He added, "That day I feel I told her that I want to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that."

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah opened up about her relationship with Vijay, describing it as a bond that formed very organically. She emphasized how Vijay approached her with his guard down, making it easy for her to do the same. "He’s a person who I care about deeply, and yeah, he’s my happy place," she expressed.

On the professional front, Vijay recently appeared in Murder Mubarak where he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi and has exciting projects like Mirzapur 3, Ul Jalool Ishq, and Matka King in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for Aranmai 4 and Vedaa.

ALSO READ: PICS: Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick kiss at their engagement dinner party; share romantic dance