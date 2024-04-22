CCTV footage of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law and sister's car crash accident surfaces

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to tragic death and accident.

A couple of days back it was reported that Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, and his sister Sarita Tiwari met with a tragic car accident. While the actor’s sister suffered serious injuries, his brother-in-law couldn’t survive the fatal incident.

The duo was taken to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, where Pankaj Tripathi's sister is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the heart-wrenching incident.

CCTV footage of Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law and sister's tragic accident surfaces

A video posted by news agency PTI on their X showed a busy market chowk of Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the market, the couple’s high-speed white Maruti Swift lost its control and rammed into a divider. The accident is said to have occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Take a look:

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the couple was travelling from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Their high-speed car bumped into the divider before reaching Nirsa Market Chowk.

The crash was so severe that the vehicle was badly injured, and the police, with the help of the locals, had to extract the individuals from the damaged car. They were rushed to the emergency department of the Hospital, where Tripathi's brother-in-law, also known as Munna Tiwari, was declared dead by the doctors whereas the actor’s sister has been admitted in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the hospital.

Rajesh, Pankaj's brother-in-law, was employed at Indian Railways and was based in Chitranjan, West Bengal. Following a visit to their relatives in Kamalpur, Gopalganj, Bihar, the couple was traveling back to their residence in West Bengal, when the tragic event occurred.

Pankaj and his family are yet to share any official update on Sarita's health condition and the unfortunate incident.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak in the role of a cop. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and others. The film was released on Netflix last month on March 15, 2024.

Furthermore, he has Stree 2 in the pipeline, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

