Vikrant Massey shares Vidhu Vinod Chopra lives life like Boman Irani's 3 Idiots character; says, 'He works 16 hours a day'

Vikrant Massey is having a wonderful time of his life as the actor became a father recently amidst enjoying the roaring success of 12th Fail. The film directed by legendary filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stole everyone's hearts with its captivating story and characterizations. In a new interview, Vikrant praised the filmmaker and shared that he lives a life like Boman Irani's 3 Idiots character.

Vikrant Massey opened up on 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey shared how Vidhu Vinod Chopra's lifestyle is very similar to Boman Irani’s character Virus (Viru Sahastra Buddhe) from the movie 3 Idiots.

Explaining the same, Vikrant said, “Vidhu Vinod Chopra is so passionate, he works 16 hours a day even today. Even if he sleeps at 2 am, he will be up for a morning walk at 7 am. He walks faster than me. The food you get at his house is outstanding he has 5-star chefs at home. From what I have known, for the last 30 years, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has to take an afternoon nap."

He further added that the director lately has started listening to a podcast that is 28 minutes long and wherever he is in the world, he follows the circadian cycle.

Drawing comparisons between the director and Boman Irani's 3 Idiots character, the actor shared, "Viru Sahastra Buddhe is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Just like how Virus used to lie down and get his beard shaved, that is Vidhu Vinod Chopra."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The story revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The slice-of-life drama showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

The film received praise from several Indian celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

