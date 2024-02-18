Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump as they announce first pregnancy; don't miss furball Joey

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced pregnancy in an adorable social media post. The actor married his childhood sweetheart in 2021.

By Arpita Sarkar
Published on Feb 18, 2024  |  05:59 PM IST |  328
Image Credit: Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the cutest couples in the film industry. The actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in 2021. After three years, the couple announced that they are going to embrace parenthood soon. 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to embrace parenthood soon 

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump as he announced pregnancy. Their frame is accompanied by their sweet furball Joey. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant ✨
Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength." 

Have a look: 


