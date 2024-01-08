Vivek Oberoi pens congratulatory note for his 'hero' Suresh Oberoi, 'talented actor' Ranbir Kapoor-team Animal

The year 2023 witnessed the blockbuster success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Even weeks later, the record-breaking film continues to be the topic of discussion in the town. A couple of days back, the team of Animal had hosted a grand star-studded success bash.

On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi recently took to his Instagram handle and penned a long congratulatory note for his father, Suresh Oberoi, and the entire team.

Vivek Oberoi congratulates the entire team on 'blockbuster' success of Animal

A while back, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photographs with his father, Suresh Oberoi. In the film Animal, the veteran actor was seen essaying the role of Ranvijay Balbir Singh's (Ranbir Kapoor) grandfather. Cheering up his father and the entire team of Animal, he penned a long caption alongside the post.

He expressed, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off-screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"

He further expressed gratitude towards the director and lauded other cast members as he wrote, "A special thanks to @sandeepreddy.vanga for the love and respect towards my father, you are a rockstar! And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always… literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend."

"@iambobbydeol , "Lord Bobby" is absolutely mind blowing and the cherry on the cake ..@anilskapoor sir you're a legend! and (add all other names like tripti/rashmika/tseries) together you all have woven magic on screen that leaves the audience mesmerised and wanting for more," he wrote on a concluding note.

Vivek Oberoi's sweet note for his father, Suresh Oberoi at the time of Animal's release

Notably, earlier at the time of Animal release, Vivek Oberoi had shared a still from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer featuring his father. Alongside the post, he had wished his father good luck on the release and called him his 'forever role model', 'idol', and his 'favorite actor', lauding him for his grand comeback in the film.

"To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh , wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm . May Animal roar even louder with success this december. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal," he had written in the caption.

Just a couple of days back, the grand star-studded success bash of Animal was attended by the entire cast and crew members of the film, including Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Siddharth Karnick and others.

In addition to this, Bollywood celebs, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan, and Radhika Madan amongst others graced the occasion.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi is currently gearing up for the release of his web project, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

