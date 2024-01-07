Not Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra fasted for THIS reason on Karwa Chauth before marriage, reveals Vivek Oberoi

Sidharth Malhotra is a doting husband to actress Kiara Advani. The couple got married last year in February. On the professional front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web show, Indian Police Force, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. While the team is currently busy with the promotions, Vivek in a recent interview addressed Sidharth’s dedication towards the show and stated that the actor fasted on the sets of the show.

Vivek Oberoi reveals Sidharth Malhotra fasted on Karwachauth during Indian Police Force shoot

During the course of conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Oberoi complimented Sidharth Malhotra by stating that he rocked the uniform and went on to divulge that he wouldn’t eat, addressing the latter’s dedication towards the role. He said, “There were days when he didn’t eat. I thought he was fasting for Karwachauth, but actually, he was fasting for the uniform.”

Sidharth quipped, “I was not married at that time.” Vivek joked, “In advance, maybe earning brownie points.” Whilst in the conversation, Shilpa Shetty went to reveal how she was unaware of Sidharth’s wedding and recalled the actor shooting even two days before his wedding. She even went on to ask the director, Rohit Shetty, if he is getting married. To this, Rohit said, “humko toh bataya nahin (He did not tell us).’”

Furthermore, Sidharth made the major revelation by sharing, “Actually, the only person who knew on that set was him (Rohit Shetty).” In fact, Vivek shared that he and Sidharth had discussed the wedding earlier and added that Shilpa was the only one who was not aware of it. Shilpa went on to add that as an actor, she would never cross that line of discussing something private with someone who is trying to keep it under wraps. Sidharth then thanked Shilpa for understanding.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani got married last year in February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

The much buzzed Indian Police Force is the upcoming web show, which will mark the OTT directorial debut of Rohit Shetty. The cop drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

