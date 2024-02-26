Vivek Oberoi recalls Rani Mukerji starrer Saathiya having no budget: ‘Changed clothes in restaurant toilets’

Vivek Oberoi is one of the finest film actors in Bollywood. Looking back on his career, one of the films that his fans still cherish is Saathiya. This Shaad Ali film also starred Rani Mukerji as the leading lady. Be it the storyline, the songs, or the acting of the stars, everything hit perfectly and this film went on to become a cult. But did you know? Ram Gopal Varma has advised Vivek against accepting the role. In a recent interview, the actor also opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting this YRF film.

Vivek Oberoi on challenges he faced while shooting Saathiya

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Vivek Oberoi revealed that everyone had told him not to do Saathiya since everyone felt that he was an action hero. People questioned him about how could he make a romantic film. He also quipped that his mentor Ram Gopal Varma was furious but the actor felt that better than taking permission he would ask for forgiveness. “I loved the film. Saathiya’s director Shaad Ali is my school friend. He was initially making the film with Abhishek Bachchan but that didn’t work out. I already had my debut film, Company,” said Vivek.

Talking about the challenges, Vivek Oberoi revealed that while filming the 2002 movie, his debut film Company had not been released yet. The actor added that he was shooting at railway stations, and was sleeping on benches because they had no budget. “I used to change clothes in restaurant toilets because I didn’t have a makeup van. We had to shoot four scenes in a day. We were shooting for 18-20 hours a day. There was a time when I was carrying equipment, I had gone back to my assistant days after my debut,” he said.

Vivek Oberoi on security measures during Saathiya

Vivek Oberoi further spoke about the security measures during Saathiya’s filming when Rani Mukerji was there and how his life changed post the film. After his debut film Company released, the actor recalled a big moment when lots of fans showed up at the Saathiya set shouting ‘Chandu Bhai’. His character’s name in Company was ‘Chandu Bhai’. This attention led to Vivek leaving in a police van.

