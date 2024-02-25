Vivek Oberoi shares his battle with mental health; recalls being at 'edge of darkness'

Vivek Oberoi is recognized as a talented actor in the entertainment field. His authentic acting abilities touch the hearts of many. The actor has recently played a significant role in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. The actor shared about his challenges with mental health and mentioned that he has successfully navigated through a difficult period in his life when everything seemed to fall apart around him.

Vivek Oberoi opens up about his battle with mental health

During a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Vivek Oberoi was asked about his experience dealing with mental health issues and how he managed to overcome them. He mentioned that life can take you to a very dark place, especially when everything in your professional and personal life starts to go wrong all at once. He confessed that he has experienced being at the edge of darkness himself.

He said, “If I am being absolutely honest, there is a very dark place you can get to in life, especially when professional, personal everything starts going wrong at the same time. I have been there, at the edge of darkness.”

Vivek also recalled having the thought of ending his life. Speaking about it he mentioned that he has learned that when one is in that phase, it is wise to "fast forward in your head." He further mentioned that one should think about the hurt and pain they would cause to the ones who truly love them by ending their life. Instead, they should focus on going towards love and light, towards the people who genuinely care for them. It's important to experience catharsis, to cry and let everything out. He felt fortunate to have a home and family that supported him during those moments.

He added, “I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’”

About the Vivek Oberoi starrer Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the main roles. Sidharth portrays the role of DCP Kabir Malik, known as a brave and charismatic 'Dilli Ka Launda' (boy from Delhi). His commitment to the nation's safety is unparalleled.

In the movie, Vivek Oberoi plays the character of Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, and Shilpa Shetty portrays the role of ATS Chief Tara Shetty. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

