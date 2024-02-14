WATCH: Alaya F dedicates Impromptu Valentine’s Day dance reel to mom Pooja Bedi; dances on Pehla Nasha

Bollywood celebrities and couples have been sharing love-filled posts on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Likewise, Alaya F dropped a special video and dedicated it to her mother and actress Pooja Bedi. In the video, she can be seen dancing to the cult love song Pehla Nasha from her mom's film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress Alaya F shared a video and treated her fans with a surprise on Valentine's Day, creating a buzz across social media platforms. The actress posted an endearing video featuring herself and her mother, the renowned actress Pooja Bedi, dancing to the timeless love song Pehla Nasha from the classic film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar which starred Aamir Khan and also her mom.

The captivating video opens with Alaya, known for her incredible dance skills, showcasing her swift moves to the iconic melody of Pehla Nasha. The infectious energy and joy she brings to the dance floor sets the tone for a heartfelt celebration of love. As the video unfolds, Pooja Bedi joins her daughter, adding a touch of nostalgia and family warmth to the dance routine.

Sharing the video, Alaya penned, "Impromptu Valentine’s Day dance reel with a very special surprise! #PehlaNasha with my dearest mother @poojabediofficial."

Have a look:

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was released in 1992. Directed by Mansoor Khan, it is a Bollywood sports drama film. It follows the competitive world of high school cycling and the rivalry between the two schools. Aamir Khan plays a student who overcomes challenges to win the prestigious race.

Alaya F's work front

Alaya was last seen in the 2023 thriller film U-Turn directed by Arif Khan. Before that, she had done Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, she is also doing Sri with Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on the life of Srikant Bholla who is a visually impaired industrialist. Rao plays the titular character in this highly anticipated film.

