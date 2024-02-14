What to watch this weekend: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met; VOTE now

Today, February 14 marks Valentine's Day. On this special day, some romantic genre movies are re-releasing in theaters so that you can enjoy them with your partner while some new movies and shows of different genres are getting released on OTT platforms. From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story, have a look at the list.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Re-release Date: February 14

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Director: Aditya Chopra

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995. It is re-releasing in theaters to mark Valentine's Day. The story of one of the most acclaimed films follows Raj and Simran meet on a vacation through Europe and fall in love. When Raj discovers that Simran has already been promised to another man, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

2. Veer-Zaara (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Re-release Date: February 14

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity G Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical, Family

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Veer-Zaara is one of the popular films that was released in 2004. On the special day of Valentine's Day, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji is re-releasing in theaters. In the story, Veer, an Indian pilot, and Zaara, a Pakistani girl, fall in love. While Veer is imprisoned in Pakistan, Zaara believes he is dead and devotes her life to his hometown in India.

3. Mohabbatein (2000)

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Re-release Date: February 14

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Archana Puran Singh, Shamita Shetty, Helen, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kim Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Preeti Jhangiani, Jugal Hansraj

Director: Aditya Chopra

Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

In Mohabbatein, Narayan, the Gurukul's rigorous principal, does not believe in love and prevents his students from following their emotions. Things take a turn for the worse when a music teacher questions his authority.

4. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Re-release Date: February 14

Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

In Jab We Met, a wealthy but unhappy industrialist meets a vivacious and carefree young woman on a train, and their lives abruptly change. An industrialist who is extremely wealthy yet miserable, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), randomly takes a train. He meets Geet there, a bubbly, chatty, and carefree young woman from Bhatinda (Kareena Kapoor Khan). His life begins to take unforeseen turns as one event leads to another.

5. Love Storiyaan (2024)

IMDb Rating: N/A

Release Date: February 14

Stars: Poonam Gurung, Twinkle Tshering, Aekta Kapoor,

Director: Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni

Genre: Romance

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Love Storiyaan is an anthology of six real-life couples from across the country who bring stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph against all odds. The web series is inspired by the stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

6. The Kerala Story

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Release Date: February 16

Stars: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen

Genre: Drama

Where to watch/OTT Platform: ZEE5

The Kerala Story is a Hindi film that was released on May 5, 2023. Sudipto Sen directed the film, which starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachauri, and Yogita Bihani in key roles. Other well-known performers who have been cast in The Kerala Project.

