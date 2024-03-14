WATCH: Alia Bhatt goes pastel as she poses with fans in Mumbai, don’t miss out on her glow

Alia Bhatt’s dedication to her craft is phenomenal. While she is prepping to ace her role in her movies, she also makes sure to spend enough time with her family, especially her daughter Raha Kapoor. A while ago, the mommy dearest was spotted out and about in the city.

Alia Bhatt clicks pictures with fans in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt has done it all at the mere age of 30. She has been part of many commercially successful movies, won a National Films Award, launched her brand, made her Hollywood debut, is married to the love of her life, and became a mom to a daughter Raha Kapoor. However, she is always on the run to try new things and add more feathers to her cap.

A while ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted in the city. In the clip, the actress was seen donning a blush pink cropped waistcoat which she paired with a pair of blue, acid-washed baggy denims. The actress completed her look with a pair of silver hoops, and high heels and left her hair open in cascading waves. As she came out of her car, she sweetly posed with one of her fans. She even paused and posed for the paparazzi waiting for her outside the photography studio. While her dimpled smile is enough to melt hearts, that blinding glow on her face is hard to miss.

Soon after completing her work, the actress got out of the studio. But this time, she was seen in a pastel blue t-shirt which she paired with a crisp white trouser and matching sneakers. With minimal makeup, she stylishly posed for the paps. She even obliged the request of the cameraman who wanted to get a picture with her.

Alia Bhatt shares career advice RRR director SS Rajamouli gave her

While chatting with Forbes, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said that very early on in her career, her goal was to be the most loved person in the world. “Especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play,” she said. But SS Rajamouli told her that there is no formula. In fact, he suggested she should do anything with love. “Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience,” the filmmaker told Alia.

