Alia Bhatt shares SS Rajamouli's career advice which helped her connect better with audience; here's what he said

Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli worked together for magnum opus RRR which was released in 2022 and proved to be a rage globally. Starring Ram Charan and Prabhas in the lead along with Alia and Ajay Devgn the film was one of the best Indian entertainers that year. In fact, RRR's much-loved song Naatu Naatu went on to get the Oscars award for Best Original Song category. Recently, Alia shared a career advice she got from Rajamouli while working with him for RRR.

Alia Bhatt on taking career advice from SS Rajamouli

During a recent conversation with Forbes, Alia Bhatt opened up about taking career advice from SS Rajamouli and how his words of wisdom helped her gain love and respect from her audience.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress talked about how she makes decisions impulsively and doesn't believe in giving too much thought to things. Further adding about how the RRR director helped her create a strong connection with her audience, she said, "Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play. He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. 'Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience,'"

Advertisement

Talking about how Rajamouli's suggestion helped her, Alia said that today, when she meets people and they talk to her about her work she feels like they know her, and she knows them.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra which she has also produced along with Karan Johar. Also starring Vedang Raina, the film is directed by Vasan Bala and is slated to release on September 27, 2024.

Post that, she'll be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Alia has also come on board to play a lead role in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film which also features Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt says Isha Ambani and she are ‘very good friends’; recalls embracing motherhood just days apart