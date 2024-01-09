WATCH: The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina exude style as they get spotted in city together

Stepping into the limelight since their introduction by The Archies, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been at the center of dating rumors. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their occasional joint outings and shared New Year celebrations continue to fuel speculation. The alleged lovebirds were recently captured by paparazzi on a Tuesday evening as they arrived together for dinner in the city.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina ooze an effortless sense of style

On January 9, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made a joint entrance at Gigi Mumbai for dinner. Khushi exuded elegance in a white, full-sleeved off-shoulder top paired with a brown leather mini skirt and heels. Opting for a minimal and classy approach, she wore no jewelry and left her loosely curled hair open. Her makeup was subtle with nude lipstick and a radiant glow on her cheeks.

Vedang sported a casual yet handsome look, donning a white t-shirt under a black shirt, charcoal-colored jeans, and crisp white sports shoes. He completed the ensemble with a silver chain.

Take a look: