Vedang Raina praises Khushi Kapoor's generosity; loves and 'tolerates' THIS about Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda

Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, has been making headlines since its initial announcement, primarily due to the introduction of newcomers. The movie marked the debut of star kids such as Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter), and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson). Additionally, it provided a noteworthy platform for emerging talents like Vedang Raina and Aditi Dot. The camaraderie among all the actors is palpable both on and off-screen.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Vedang Raina, who plays the role of Reginald 'Reggie' Mantle in the film opened up about his experiences working with co-stars Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya, elaborating on the aspects he genuinely appreciates and the things he gracefully tolerates about his fellow co-stars.

Starting with Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina expressed his admiration for her caring nature towards those around her. However, he mentioned that he had to tolerate the fact that she took the most time to get ready on set, with her hair checks consuming a significant portion of the time, often leaving the rest of the cast waiting for her.

Moving on to Khushi Kapoor, Vedang shared his love for her generosity and constant concern for others. He acknowledged that she prioritizes others over herself. However, he mentioned a trait he'd like to change about her, explaining that Khushi sometimes embarks on a self-doubt journey, questioning herself and her abilities. He expressed a desire for her to have more confidence in herself.

When discussing Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina expressed his admiration for Agastya's willingness to build friendships and how effortlessly he connects with others. They established a bond on the very first day, and their friendship played a significant role in Vedang's journey throughout the film. However, one aspect Vedang has to endure about Agastya is his delayed response to text messages. Vedang pointed out that Agastya doesn't reply promptly, and it might take a day or two for him to respond. Nonetheless, Vedang highlighted Agastya's affectionate nature, emphasizing how readily he jumps, touches, and hugs others.

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar directed The Archies made its debut on Netflix, presenting a storyline rich in intense emotions. Beyond its compelling narrative, the movie has also gained recognition for its immensely popular soundtrack. Songs like Sunoh, Dhishoom Dhishoom, and Va Va Voom have particularly stood out as remarkable hits from the film.

