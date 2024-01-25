WATCH: Fighter star Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad twin in black; couple leaves together post-screening

The biggest release of 2024 till now, Fighter will make its theatrical debut today, January 25. But, a day before its drop, the team invited the biggies of B-town to watch the film and share their reviews about it. At the screening, several celebs arrived including Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad. A while ago, the celebrity couple was seen leaving the venue together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad head home together after Fighter screening

A lot of people have high hopes for the upcoming action film Fighter for two major reasons. The first is that it stars an impressive cast of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. The second reason is the fact that director Siddharth Anand, who gave the biggest hit of 2023, Pathaan, is backing the movie. The audiences will be able to see the film on January 25 at theatres near them. But before that, several Bollywood stars watched the trio create magic on the big screen at the special screening hosted at YRF Studio in Mumbai. Hrithik’s girlfriend, actress, singer, and performer Saba attended the event as a show of support for her boyfriend.

A while ago, the two celebs were seen leaving the event venue after enjoying the movie. In the video, Hrithik and Saba Azad were seen witting inside the same. While the Vikram Vedha actor sat in the front seat, the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress relaxed behind. Hrithik was seen waving and posing for shutterbugs while his ladylove was busy on her phone.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs who attended Fighter screening in Mumbai

Earlier today, Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor flew to New Delhi for the film screening that was exclusively organized for the Indian Air Force officers since the movie revolves around them. Soon after, the stars came to the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai where a host of celebrities were attending the film screening put together for them. Among them were stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, and Zayed Khan.

The film which is apparently the first film in the aerial action franchise also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan graces Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter screening event