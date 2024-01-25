WATCH: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan graces Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter screening event

As director Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is inching towards its release date, several Bollywood celebs attended the special screening hosted in Mumbai. Among them was the King Khan of B-town Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with his entourage at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan attends the star-studded screening of Fighter

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a special bond that strengthened since they first worked together in Om Shanti Om. Hence, both of them can be seen extending their support to each other. As DP’s movie Fighter is all set for its release on January 25, the megastar once again proved his loyalty and friendship to her by attending the special screening of the action flick.

In the video, the Dunki actor can be seen entering the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai where the special screening for B-town biggies is being held. The paparazzi got into action when they saw the swanky luxury car of SRK arriving for the event with his security and escorts.

