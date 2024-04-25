15 Chennai Express dialogues that will make you go ROFL

Chennai Express is one of the most acclaimed films of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. This comedy movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and even after almost 10 years of its release, it is still a fans’ favorite. From music to storyline to its comic timings, this SRK starrer is a full-packaged Bollywood movie. Speaking specifically about the writing of Chennai Express, the movie has one of the most iconic scenes. Chennai Express dialogues are still fresh in the audience's minds.

Just to give you all a recap, Chennai Express is a love story of North India and South India where Rahul (played by SRK) met Meena (essayed by Deepika) accidentally on a train journey which led to hilarious turns of events. From Rahul-Meena’s funny banter to Rahul fighting Meena’s gangster dad to them falling in love, this movie takes you on a wholesome ride. On this note, let’s have a quick look at 15 hilarious dialogues from this Rohit Shetty directorial that will leave you in splits.

Here are the 15 best Chennai Express dialogues that are too hilarious to miss:



1. “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul is a typical North Indian man with several funny expressions. This one-liner became so popular that it is still relevant among youth. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. “Meri dictionary me impossible word hai hi nahi…Acha? Kahan se kharidi aisi bakwaas dictionary?”

Rahul and Meena’s cute and fun banter was one of the highlights of the movie. And, this funny scene left all of us rolling on the floor.

3. “Don’t worry, bhaagne me mera bahut experience hai.”

Deepika’s Meena was a runaway bride and through this dialogue, she was telling Rahul how she always ran away from her village.

4. “Dhoodh ka jala ‘Burnol’ bhi phoonk phoonk ke lagata hai.”

This one-liner was a satire on the Hindi idiom ‘doodh ka jala chach bhi phoonk phoonk ke pita hai’ and with SRK’s witty way of delivering the dialogues, it was one of the most hilarious dialogues of the movie.

5. “Hum log jahan se khadi hoti, station wahi se shuru hoti.”

Taking inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from the movie ‘Kaalia’, Meena aka Deepika says this dialogue to tell Rahul how big her father is in her hometown.

6. “Woh sab mujhse impress the, par main depressed tha, mind me stress tha, par jahan main tha wahan ka mahool bahut dangerous tha.”

Rahul tells the plight of reaching a don’s house and staying with them through this rather more poetic dialogue.

7. “Thangabali Kitta varaathe..”

This dialogue loosely translates to ‘Don’t come near, Thangabali’ and was part of one of the funniest scenes of the movie when Deepika Padukone’s character does sleep talk and kicks Rahul (SRK) to the floor.

8. “Chinna mudail hogayi... Meena chudail hogayi”

Rahul says this one-liner when he sees Meena talking in her sleep and kicking him. This was one of the epic dialogues from the film.

9. “Rahul… naam toh suna hoga”

Shah Rukh Khan recreated this dialogue from one of his blockbusters Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where he also played the character named Rahul.

10. “After all, Dadaji bhi All India Radio ke zamane se, Twitter tak zinda rahe. Ek Achi khasi zindagi jee kar gaye. Bass at that very moment, maine decide kar liya.. Goa is on!”

In this hilarious dialogue, Rahul narrates the age of his elderly ‘dadaji’ and how he came up with the great Goa plan!

Advertisement

11. “Woh komban area mein mere father ka bohat respect hai, you know periyatelai? Teacher? Elle.. Don.”

This is the exact moment when Rahul realizes that he is in big trouble now and is with the relatives of a don all the way long.

12. “Logo ki train miss hoti hai, aap logo ke chakkar mein mera platform miss ho gaya”

This dialogue gave an overall humorous take on Rahul’s condition when he couldn’t get off the train because he was helping others board the train.

13. “Mujhe chhor do, tumhe Singham ki kasam.”

This satirical dialogue mentioned Rohit Shetty’s one of the superhit characters from his cop universe ‘Singham’.

14. “Haste haste lag gaye raste”

Speaking about the unfortunate incidents that happened to him during his train journey and since, Rahul says this one-liner, leaving the audience in splits.

15. “Myself Shamsher Singh from Punjab. Which part? Areee, whole body.”

This dialogue reflected the fun conversation between a North Indian cop who got transferred to South India and Rahul. This was a pure laughter riot.

Chennai Express is one of those classic cults that will always remain fresh in the audience’s minds and one cannot get enough of this comedy marvel. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time during its release in 2013. With one of the fabulous comedy writings, Chennai Express dialogues will always remain fresh in our minds.

Let us know your favorite dialogue from Chennai Express!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 13 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogues that are too good to be missed