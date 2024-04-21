WATCH: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share conversation during night out; fans are all hearts

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They consistently set relationship goals for their admirers whenever they make a public appearance or engage in social media banter.

Last night, the duo went for an outing in the city and were captured sharing a conversation inside their car. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the power couple, showering them with love.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra caught in conversation during their outing

Yesterday, April 20, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted by the paparazzi inside their car during a drive in the city. Kiara sported a relaxed look in a mauve-colored dress, while Sidharth’s casual attire consisted of a white t-shirt and joggers.

Kiara and Sidharth sat on the back seats of their car and were captured completely engrossed in their conversation, sharing cute smiles.

Watch the full video here!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans swiftly flooded the comments section under the video with red heart and heart-eye emojis, showcasing their appreciation and admiration for the couple.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth have worked together in the biographical war film Shershaah. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, surrounded by the presence of their friends and families. During an episode of the talk show Koffee with Karan season 8, Kiara even recounted the story of their dreamy proposal in Rome.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s professional front

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the Telugu political action thriller film Game Changer. The actress will star opposite Ram Charan in this S. Shankar directorial. Additionally, Kiara is set to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Don 3, featuring Kiara and Ranveer Singh, is also in the works.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the film Yodha. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it showcased Sidharth in an action-packed avatar. Actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna also starred in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth is teaming up for a project with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.

