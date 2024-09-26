WATCH: Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are all smiles as they return to Mumbai after 1st wedding anniversary getaway

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha last year. Parineeti often grabs headlines on the Internet about her personal life since she started dating Raghav. The couple recently completed one year of togetherness. After celebrating their wedding anniversary at a beach getaway, Parineeti and Raghav headed back to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport. The married couple was all smiling at the airport arrival.

In a video on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra can be seen exiting with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha from the premises of the Mumbai airport. The couple opted for comfortable outfits for their return to the town. Parineeti opted for a blue coord set having white stripes and paired it with a black top. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with a tote bag. The actress wore black loafers for the comfort.

Raghav, on the other hand, sported a crisp white shirt and black shorts. He paired the outfit with a white tee inside. The politician completed his look with black spectacles and white sneakers.

In the clip, Parineeti and Raghav waved at the paparazzi as they boarded their luxurious car at the airport.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra dropped a series of glimpses from their secret beach vacation on her first wedding anniversary. Parineeti accompanied her Instagram post with a sweet caption for her husband, Raghav. In the caption, she called him a "perfect gentleman, goofy friend, sensitive partner, and her mature husband". Parineeti noted that the Amar Singh Chamkila actress has no idea what she did in her past life to deserve him.

Advertisement

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged marital vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24, 2023. The couple had their engagement ceremony in May last year at Kapurthala House in Delhi.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, which co-starred singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. While Diljit played the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila, the late folk musician, Parineeti was cast as his second wife, Amarjot Kaur in the biographical film.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary on beach getaway; actress asks, ‘Why didn’t we meet sooner?’