Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary on beach getaway; actress asks, ‘Why didn’t we meet sooner?’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha marked one year of their marital union on September 24, 2024. The couple has now offered a peek into their first wedding anniversary celebrations during a beach getaway. Parineeti and Raghav shared heartfelt notes for each other and the actress even asked her husband why they didn’t meet sooner.

Today, September 24, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her first wedding anniversary with Raghav Chadha. In the first picture, the couple sat on the beach and enjoyed the scenic view. ‘Happy Anniversary’ was written in the sand. The second photo showed them embracing each other at night. The third slide was a video in which they were seen taking a walk on the beach.

In the caption, Parineeti said, “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us.. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful.”

She showered Raghav with lots of love, saying, “Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.”

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress concluded by asking, “Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.”

Raghav Chadha also shared the same glimpses on his Instagram with an added video of them cycling on a bridge. He stated, “A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner.”

Raghav expressed how Parineeti has made his life better. He said, “You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru.”

Raghav ended his note by wishing his ‘love’ a happy anniversary.

