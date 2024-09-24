Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Anniversary: This UNSEEN PIC of groom helping actress during Mehendi is proof of their strong bond

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 2023 in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur. Many dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities had been shared on the internet. Today, September 24, 2024, on the special occasion of their first wedding anniversary, an unseen picture has surfaced from their Mehendi. Raghav was seen helping the actress during the ceremony and it is just proof of their strong bond.

In the photograph, Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a green kurta as she sat for her Mehendi. While both of her hands were being covered in henna, Raghav Chadha helped her drink a beverage with a straw.

Check out the picture here!

Fans gushed over Parineeti and Raghav in the comments section. One person said, “Such a cute couple,” while others used red hearts and fire emojis.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. They were surrounded by their families and friends on their special day.

The wedding was a lavish two-day affair. A 90s themed party was organized as part of the pre-wedding festivities. The wedding day followed all traditional rituals, including the Jaimala, Pheras, and Bidaai. The celebration concluded with a grand reception at night.

The couple took to Instagram to share dreamy pictures from their union in their official wedding announcement. Their beautiful caption read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..”

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress added a personal touch to her wedding. In a special gesture for her husband, she recorded a song titled O Piya, which was used in the background of their wedding video. Sharing it on social media, Parineeti expressed, “To my husband … The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

