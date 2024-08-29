Imtiaz Ali REVEALS Diljit Dosanjh narrated THIS Punjabi film's story to him before starting Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali, who is best known for directing movies like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and more, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. Imtiaz last directed Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila earlier this year. Imtiaz recently spoke about Diljit while revealing that the singer-actor had narrated a story of his 2023 film, Jodi to him before signing Amar Singh Chamkila.

During his conversation with Mid-Day, Imtiaz Ali shared his experience of approaching Diljit Dosanjh for the lead role in his film, Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz stated that Diljit worked in a movie called Jodi which is inspired by Chamkila's life. He added that the actor made him watch some portions of the 2023 period film.

"Strangely, when I went to tell him the story of Chamkila, toh he was like 'dekhiye sir aap chahoge toh main to kar raha hoon (Look sir, if you want me to do this film, I am on it)...but let me tell you the story of Jodi and you see whether you want to take me because this I have already done'," he added.

The Amar Singh Chamkila director highlighted that he went to narrate his film to Diljit but the actor shared the story of Jodi to him before going ahead with the 2024 movie. Diljit knew more about Chamkila than Imtiaz, the filmmaker added.

Directed by Amberdeep Singh, Jodi, the Punjabi romantic comedy period film was released last year. It starred Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles. Diljit played the role of Amar Singh Sitaara in the 2023 movie.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila, the biographical film was based on the life of a Punjabi folk musician of the same name. It had an OTT release on April 12, this year and is currently streaming on Netflix. While Diljit essayed the titular role, Parineeti was cast as Chamkila's second wife, Amarjot Kaur in the movie.

Diljit Dosanjh has previously worked in movies like Udta Punjab, Arjun Patiala, Phillauri, Soorma, Good Newwz, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Before Amar Singh Chamkila, he appeared in Rajesh A Krishnan's film Crew, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon earlier this yeat.

