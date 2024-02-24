WATCH: Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzle in style at Bhagyashree's birthday bash

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, celebrated for her enduring beauty, recently marked her 55th birthday surrounded by loved ones. The event garnered significant attention on social media, with numerous pictures and videos capturing moments from the star-studded birthday bash. Prominent personalities from the film industry graced the occasion, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and making it a memorable evening.

Bhagyashree strikes a pose with her family

Amidst the glitz and glam of her birthday bash, Bhagyashree stole the show in a mesmerizing white saree, accentuated by a dazzling diamond necklace that sparkled like stars in the night sky. Her daughter, Avantika Dassani, added a touch of youthful allure in a glamorous off-shoulder dress adorned with shimmering details, while Abhimanyu Dassani and Himalay Dassani exuded suave sophistication in their dapper ensembles. Together, they posed joyfully for the paparazzi, their smiles illuminating the event with warmth and happiness.

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs attend Bhagyashree's birthday celebration

Stepping into the birthday bash, Madhuri Dixit brought her style game to the forefront, leaving everyone spellbound with her impeccable fashion sense. Her hair, softly curled at the ends, added a touch of sophistication, while dewy makeup accentuated her natural beauty. Adorned with dainty diamond earrings, she added a touch of elegance to her ensemble.

Nushrratt Bharuccha stole the spotlight in a striking ensemble, pairing a white off-shoulder top with fashionable green high-waisted trousers. Her choice of a golden clutch and heels added a touch of glamour to her look, while her minimalist jewelry, consisting of a layered necklace and ring, perfectly complemented her style. With neatly crimped hair and impeccably done makeup, she exuded effortless charm and beauty, captivating all with her stunning appearance at the event.

Pranutan Bahl looked stunning in a green and black ensemble, her hair elegantly tied in a braid. With grace and confidence, she posed effortlessly for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Sanjay Kapoor and Anupam Kher added to the star-studded affair at Bhagyashree's birthday bash. Sanjay opted for a stylish orange casual shirt with an abstract print, paired with sleek black trousers, exuding a trendy yet laid-back vibe. On the other hand, Anupam Kher kept it classic and elegant, showcasing his timeless style. Both men looked incredibly handsome, each bringing their own unique charm to the celebration.

