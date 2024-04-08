WATCH: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha’s tips on successful marriage with Ali Fazal; ‘Life is private party of two’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are nothing like your regular Bollywood couple. From their film choices to their lifestyle and dressing sense, everything is unique for this couple. Therefore, the life lessons they give to their fans would also be out-of-the-box, just like them. Sharing a video, the actress recently gave some tips to her social media followers for having a successful marriage. Read on!

Richa Chadha gives tips on successful marriage with Ali Fazal

A while ago, Richa Chadha took to social media and dropped a very interesting video with her husband Ali Fazal. The clip opens with the camera focusing on her big, bright, and bejeweled eyes. Next up, we see the couple having fun vibing with each other and posing together, giving just a glimpse of their photoshoot together. Their pet white cat also made an appearance in the video.

Sharing the clip, she penned, “Life is a private party of two with @alifazal9. Got asked recently about ‘tips for a successful marriage’… umm… turn out the lights and dance in the living room? Have fun. Kyunki kal Monday hai. Video courtesy @blendingiscardio Muji, who is always a sport!”

Back in 2021, the couple joined hands and started their own film production company named Pushing Buttons Studios. A year later, they decided to make their relationship official and got married in October 2022 in a ceremony in Lucknow. Nearly a week ago, the celebrity couple announced their first pregnancy with a post that read ‘1+1=3’ and also dropped a picture with it. They penned in the captions, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s work front

Richa’s acting journey started with a minor role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! In 2008. But it was with Anurag Kashyap’s crime film Gangs of Wasseypur that she rose to fame. Since then, she has been part of films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and also led the comedy franchise Fukrey.

As for Ali, his career progressed when people saw him play the supporting character in 3 Idiots. He also worked in a couple of Hollywood and a Chinese film. We last saw him in Khufiya.

