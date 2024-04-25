EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha showered with praise by Rekha post Heeramandi premiere; ‘Couldn't have asked for bigger validation’

The premiere of the highly anticipated show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was a grand affair last night. Many celebrities from the film industry came to showcase their support for the cast and crew of this series, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the OTT space.

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that actress Richa Chadha, who portrays the character of Lajjo in the series, was showered with heartfelt appreciation by veteran actress Rekha after the screening. Richa has expressed her feelings about the heartfelt encounter.

Richa Chadha is ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving Rekha’s praise for her performance in Heeramandi

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that after the grand premiere of the upcoming show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, last night on April 24, Richa Chadha and veteran star Rekha shared a heartwarming moment. Rekha ji was left impressed by Richa’s performance in the show and couldn’t help but heap praise and affection upon her.

Rekha ji’s gesture touched Richa and left her overwhelmed with emotion. The two stunning ladies shared a warm hug and shed some tears after the special screening.

Talking about the beautiful moment, Richa expressed, "Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Disclosing how she took inspiration from Rekha ji for her character Lajjo, Richa revealed, “There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that, I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, Ye kya jagah hai doston. She has been my inspiration, my hero, and she’s the definition of what an icon is.”

Advertisement

Stressing the significance of Rekha ji’s appreciation, Richa stated, “Her kind words and affection towards my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings, really. This is encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft.”

Richa added, “She gave me the tightest hug, and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed."

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, the series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heeramandi will hit Netflix screens on May 1.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farida Jalal makes rare appearance at SLB's Heeramandi premiere; fans calls her ‘timeless beauty’