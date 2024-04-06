Heeramandi's male cast revealed; From Fardeen Khan's Wali Mohammed to Shekhar Suman's Zulfiqar Ahmed, all look regally dashing

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has already created a significant buzz with its female-led star cast. Now, how could it be possible that SLB can miss out on our Nawabs? Yes, you heard it right. Adding to the female star cast, the makers have now announced the Nawabs (male star cast) of the series. The makers took to social media and announced the male star cast with first-look posters.

Meet the Nawabs of Heeramandi

The makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar took to Instagram and introduced the Nawabs with first look posters. Check them out here!

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan is all set to make his grand comeback to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Wali Mohammed. The actor looks royal and regal in Nawab look. Joining the stellar cast of SLB's drama series, Fardeen added, "Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens."

See Fardeen Khan's first look here:

Shekhar Suman

Actor Shekhar Suman is joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Zulfikar. Suman shared his excitement and said, "A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I'm eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that's close to all our hearts. It was an exhilarating and enriching experience working with a maestro and an auteur like Mr.Bhansali."

Advertisement

See Shekhar Suman's first look here:

Taha Shah

Taha Shah will be portraying a nawab's son Tajdar in Heermandi. His character is torned between tradition and love and he seeks purpose through liberation. Taha talked about his role and said, "Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honor. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar's narrative of love and patriotism."

See Taha Shah's first look here:

Adhyayan Suman

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman will be seen playing a pivotal role in Heeramandi. He will embody the character of Zoravar and play the love interest of Lajjo (Richa Chadha). Adhyayan expressed, "Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that’s expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me."

See Adhyayan Suman's first look:

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an upcoming historical drama series which is jointly directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar. Through this project, the makers have tried to highlight the lives of courtesans in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj back in the 1940s. Apart from the above introduced male star cast, Heeramandi also boasts Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Manisha Koirala pens gratitude letter on her 'second life' and doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series