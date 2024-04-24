‘Shah Rukh Khan will be forever the biggest star’ says Manisha Koirala; lauds THESE qualities of Aamir Khan-Salman Khan

The ever-so-gorgeous Manisha Koirala is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The 90s actress will be delighting the audiences with her role as Mallikajaan in the upcoming period-drama series.

In her long illustrious career in the past, the actress has also worked with the three Khans of Bollywood-Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan in Dil Se…, Mann, and Sangdil Sanam respectively. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the celebrated stars as she revealed their qualities she admires the most.

Manisha Koirala calls Shah Rukh Khan the 'biggest star' forever

Manisha Koirala was recently in a conversation with Zoom for the promotions of her forthcoming highly-anticipated series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During the conversation, she was asked about the qualities she has high regard for the three Khans.

In response to this, the actress talked about the 'biggest star' Shah Rukh Khan recounting their shooting days from Dil Se... She mentioned how despite being a successful star, the Jawan actor would sit on the floor and have his tea. Thus, she admires people who are grounded despite achieving mammoth success.

She said, “I feel Shah Rukh Khan is – and probably forever, will be forever – the biggest star. He is somebody who is also very wise in some sense. What I liked about him even then is that he would sit on the floor and drink tea, despite being a big star. I like people who are rooted despite their success.”

Manisha Koirala heaps praise on Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

Furthermore, she heaped praises on Aamir Khan opining that his growth as an actor has been commendable. The actress went on to draw parallels between the actor’s quality with that of South star Kamal Haasan.

She said, “Aamir Khan is a very good actor, and the manner in which he has acted in films over the last 10–15 years, and has increased his level [of craft] - to that I say, ‘Hats off’. He is different in every film, and he strives to be his character, not Aamir Khan. I find the same quality in Kamal Haasan's films. Kamal ji is different in every film, every role,” further expressing her wish as an actor to get similar chances that could allow her to be different in every role. She mentioned that she wants to do a role where not she, but her character remains the central point.

Moreover, Manisha Koirala went on to laud the Sikandar actor as she appreciated his noble charity deeds. “I know Salman Khan is a good man, with a ‘zinda dil’ (generous heart). I know that he does a lot of charity. While he doesn't talk about it much, he has helped several cancer patients. He is also a big star. His style is a hit with the masses. My mom liked him a lot. He has spontaneity, and he is free of artificiality,” said the actress who herself is a cancer survivor.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The upcoming web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will mark the OTT debut of magnum-opus director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series will narrate the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in the pre-independence India.

The series boasts powerhouses of talents including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Heeramandi will stream on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

