WATCH: Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with hubby Anand Ahuja as they touch down Delhi airport

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. They consistently display their deep affection for each other and set relationship goals for their fans. Their social media posts are a collection of sweet moments and expressions of affection. Recently, the couple was spotted arriving at the Delhi airport together today, February 19, and they were seen walking hand-in-hand.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja walk hand-in-hand at Delhi airport

A video on Instagram shows Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor arriving at Delhi airport with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand. Apart from setting couple goals, Sonam and Anand also showcase fashion goals as the actress wore a stylish grey suit and carried a bag and kept her hair open while her husband chose a light blue jacket. They greeted the paps before leaving the airport.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram account as her film Neerja completed 8 years. She also re-shared director Ram Madhvani's post. The film portrays the life of Neerja and her bravery in the face of danger, as she was a flight attendant on board the ill-fated Pan Am Flight 73 that was hijacked in 1986 by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan.

About Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in 2018 after dating for several years. The joyous journey of their love story took a beautiful turn in 2022 when they embraced parenthood and welcomed their son Vayu, ushering in a new and beautiful chapter in their lives.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

She was recently seen in the crime thriller Blind. It was released on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie draws inspiration from a South Korean film of the same name. This marked Sonam's return to a significant role since her appearance in The Zoya Factor in 2019.

Sonam's next project is called Battle For Bittora. Expressing her interest in exploring opportunities in OTT projects, the actress emphasized her interest in heading a tentpole film or series on the global streaming platform. She stated that she has always wanted to make her foray into streaming, provided she is headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform.

