Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker's ‘Veeres for life’ moment makes Rhea Kapoor nostalgic

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sawara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania collaborated in 2018 for Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding. The comedy film led by women was well-received by the audiences, with significant results at the box office. Meanwhile, nearly six years after Rhea Kapoor got nostalgic as she spotted an old video from the promotions of the leading ladies from an interview.

Rhea Kapoor reacts to old video of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker from Veere Di Wedding promotions

Today, on May 8, a while back, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a viral video clip from the promotional interview of Veere Di Wedding. In an old interview with 93.5 Red FM, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sawara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania were asked who does the most improvisation.

In response to this, Sonam Kapoor named Swara while the latter opined, “No, sab karte hain, Sonam bhi karti hai, Shikha bhi karti hai (Everybody does, Sonam and Shikha also do).” Meanwhile, Bebo chimes in stating, “Main itna nahin karti hoon main commercial actress hoon (I don’t do enough, I’m a commercial actress)," leaving everyone in splits with Shikha agreeing that Bebo does the least improvisation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Soon after the video reached Rhea, the renowned producer couldn’t stop reacting to it. Sharing the clip on her social media, she wrote, “Veeres for life,” followed by pink and laughter emojis. She also tagged the leading ladies and called it, “The best best times!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor on plans of Veere Di Wedding 2

It is worth mentioning that the sequel to this 2018 buddy film titled, Veere Di Wedding 2 has already been announced in the past. Giving a major update on the same, in an interview with Variety earlier this year, Rhea Kapoor had called the project a work in progress and confirmed that it was indeed happening, expressing her excitement about the same.

She also conveyed that while it will require some time, the sequel is a “rediscovery” of the essence of the original film, promising something unexpected for the audience. Rhea added, “I’m going to take my time and make it as special as I can. And, I’ll do it when it’s just right. Even if Ektaa kills me.”

Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor last collaborated on a female heist film called, Crew. The film also had Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘prefers to be paid, hard to reach and out of sight’; reacts hilariously to fun post