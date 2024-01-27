Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's social media PDA is too cute to miss; latter dubs wifey 'natural born leader'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most beloved celebrity couples, consistently displaying their deep affection for each other and setting relationship goals for their fans. Their social media universe is a haven for sweet moments and public displays of affection. Recently, Anand, the devoted husband, took to his social media handle to share delightful photos with Sonam, captivating followers and expressing his absolute smittenness for his wife.

Anand Ahuja showers praise on Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja recently stepped into the role of a supportive cheerleader for his wife, Sonam Kapoor. He shared a captivating series of images from a photoshoot before attending the Fighter movie screening, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Expressing his deep love and admiration in the caption, Anand playfully remarked, "Is it obvious who the indecisive one is? … and who the beautiful, decisive, gorgeous, intelligent, stunning, natural-born leader is! @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal." Sonam responded with a delightful "Too much praise," and Anand replied, "Praise for the worthiest of recipients."

Take a look:

Anand shared another adorable post featuring him and his ladylove, and captioned it, "Smile if you were a back bencher." He added a comment, saying, "The secret to @sonamkapoor's stunning shades is to be big enough to cover her reading glasses, given the brilliant front bencher and reader that she is! Her beautiful mind. #EverydayPhenomenal." The Veerey Ki Wedding actress responded to the post, playfully saying, "Average front bencher."

Advertisement

A few days ago, Anand treated fans to some mesmerizing snapshots from their Parisian escapade. The initial picture captures the Raanjhanaa actress radiating pure joy in an all-black ensemble, setting the tone for a delightful series. Another charming snapshot features Anand, Sonam, and a friend, while a sweet couple's selfie adds a personal touch to the collection.

Adding to the allure, Anand shared a glimpse of their extravagant dinner, expressing his delight in the caption, "Cheeeeeesin' and I LOVE it! Witnessing my beautiful @sonamkapoor all smiles in Paris brings me immense joy! These photos, with that big, beautiful smile, are an absolute delight! #HappyGirlsAreThePrettiest."

For those not in the know, Sonam was a notable participant in Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing her elegance and style while representing a prestigious luxury fashion brand. Check it out:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in 2018, culminating a courtship that spanned a few years. The joyous journey of their love story took a beautiful turn in 2022 when they embraced parenthood and welcomed their son, Vayu, marking the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in their lives.

ALSO READ: PICS: Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday enjoy quality time with mommies Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey in Paris