WATCH: New dad Varun Dhawan reveals cute way he gets his daughter's attention; fans demand to know little princess’ name

Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the joys of fatherhood after he welcomed his first child with his wife Natasha Dalal in June 2024. He has also been sharing his happiness with his social media followers. Earlier, Varun dropped the first glimpse of his daughter on the occasion of Father’s Day. Now, he has shared the playful way in which he tries to get the attention of his baby girl.

Varun Dhawan’s way to get his daughter’s attention is all things adorable

Today, July 12, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself. By doing the cute action of making a sound with his finger in his mouth, Varun revealed that this was how he attempted to get his daughter’s attention. The text on the video said, “Trying to get my baby’s attention like…”

In the caption, he simply used a waving hand emoji. Watch the video here!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Varun’s cute antics. One person said, “Hahah cutesttt,” while another wrote, “Living for the baby content!” They were also extremely curious about his daughter’s well-being and wanted to know her name. A comment read, “@varundvn vee how's princess baby Dhawan,” and another user asked, “How's your little angel @varundvn?”

A fan said, “We want to know the name,” while another exclaimed, “Haha so apt. @varundvn Please reveal her name!!” Many others showered their love on the father-daughter duo with red heart emojis.

More about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s daughter

Earlier, Varun Dhawan announced the birth of his and Natasha Dalal’s daughter on Instagram. In a video clip, an animated version of his pet dog Joey was seen welcoming his little sister with a sign. The video also contained her birth date, “June 3, 2024,” and conveyed a message, which stated, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In the caption, the Baby John actor expressed, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

