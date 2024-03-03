WATCH: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal arrive, Kareena-Karisma pose with Radhika Merchant, Rani shines in red on day 2 in Jamnagar

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more Bollywood stars stun at Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Mar 03, 2024  |  01:30 AM IST |  6.2K
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla Instagram

Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations is about to come to an end, but it seems the festivities have just begun. All the Bollywood stars are at their stylish best as they gear up for the Sangeet ceremony of the soon-to-be couple. Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and more stars are ready to "dance under the stars" as mentioned in the Day 2 itinerary.

From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood stars glam up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet night

Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were clicked by the cameras as they arrived together at the Sangeet venue in Jamnagar. Varun looked dashing in an indo-western outfit while Natasha looked beautiful in a red lehenga. The mom-to-be was proudly flaunting her baby bump as she arrived with her hubby.


Another video from the event features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor happily posing with bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. We can't wait to see more of the Kapoor sisters from the event.

Meanwhile, an inside video from the event shows Anil Ambani introducing Saif Ali Khan to his sister while the actor respectfully greets them.

Rani Mukerji and Sonali Bendre have also graced the event. While Rani looks elegant in a red saree, Sonali looks gorgeous as she chooses to wear a black saree.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been impressing everyone with his calm attitude yet solid presence. Mahi can be seen chatting with guests in an inside video from the event.


About The Author
Gautam Batra

Gautam Batra loves to observe tiny details in cinema. He has a special place in his heart for films

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram, ANI
