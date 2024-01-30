WATCH: Raghav Chadha video calls Parineeti Chopra ahead of her debut singing gig; 'You have my blessing'

Parineeti Chopra has made her official foray into the professional music industry. The actress recently captivated audiences with her debut live singing performance at the 2024 Mumbai festival, a moment she had eagerly anticipated as evidenced by her prior sharing of pictures from the event, brimming with excitement.

Now, Parineeti has offered a peek into the day of her performance, where she revealed her nervousness. It was her husband, Raghav Chadha, whose reassuring phone call proved to be a source of solace, effectively calming her jitters. In a touching moment captured on video, Raghav could be heard imparting his blessings to Parineeti, further adding to the warmth of the occasion.

On Tuesday, January 30, Parineeti Chopra treated her followers to a series of videos chronicling the day of her recent gig, marking her debut live performance on stage. Among the shared clips, one depicted Parineeti, amidst the stage preparations, talking to her husband Raghav Chadha on a video call. She shared that Raghav had called to check on her well-being.

During the call, Raghav inquired, "How are you? Are you excited?" Parineeti nervously responded, "No, I'm not excited, dude." As she showcased the venue setup, Raghav exclaimed, "Oh my god, this is what they say when 'The stage is set.'" Parineeti humorously remarked, "And the stage is set. I'm not set though."

Despite Raghav's reassurances, insisting, "Of course you are," Parineeti remained unconvinced, asserting, "No, I'm not." In an attempt to soothe her nerves, Raghav tenderly imparted, "The only thing I want to tell you is you have my blessing," prompting an instant burst of laughter from Parineeti.

In another clip, Parineeti was seen adjusting an in-ear piece, while additional videos captured her amidst rehearsals, showcasing her dedication to perfecting her craft. In one moment, she paused between hair and makeup sessions to share her thoughts, expressing a mix of nerves and excitement. She remarked on feeling like a professional and a musician after getting the soundcheck done. Talking about the unfamiliarity of the situation, she quipped that her 12 years of acting experience would be coming in handy.

As the anticipation mounted, Parineeti made a swift change from her furry pink chappals to sleek leather boots, signifying her readiness for the stage. In a video captured just before stepping into the limelight, she admitted to daydreaming about the comforting embrace of a hot shower and the bliss of post-performance relaxation.

In her post, Parineeti penned a heartfelt caption summarizing each video, saying, “A day in the life of a debutante musician 1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped. 2.⁠ ⁠First time on-stage in-ear experience. 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous….. and it was hot. 4.⁠ ⁠Can’t stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort >>>> 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show. 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage.”

