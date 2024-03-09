WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt hangs out with Akash Amban-Shloka Mehta in city

It's no secret that the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shares a special camaraderie with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The two couples are frequently seen spending time together in the city, hanging out and chilling.

From city hangouts to the jam-packed pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, their bond shines through. And let's talk about their epic dance performance—it was the talk of the town, earning massive love from fans everywhere! Fast forward to March 8th, and guess what? The fab foursome was spotted the four were spotted together in Mumbai, further showcasing their bond.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta were spotted together

Last evening, the power couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were caught on camera hanging out with none other than Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. As they cruised around town, the paparazzi caught them in their cars, each exuding a blend of comfort and style in their attire. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Recently, Ranbir showcased his acting prowess in the successful film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is gearing up for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which is set to commence filming soon. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The film garnered positive reviews and performed well at the box office.

Advertisement

The actress is currently involved in the shooting of Vasan Bala's project Jigra, in which she is also a co-producer alongside Karan Johar. She is is set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. Additionally, the couple is slated to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt enjoy park outing with Raha; Ayan Mukerji joins